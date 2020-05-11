Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enerplus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,445. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $574.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.00. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $247.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 22.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0071 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 986,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 205.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 59.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 84.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 89,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Enerplus by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,108,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,892 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

