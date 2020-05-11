Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Up 108.3% in April

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,028 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 6.62% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CSFB reduced their target price on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.12. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15). Research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

