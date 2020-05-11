EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 40.6% Over Last Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 119.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One EnterCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $20,180.53 and $91.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03702235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00056479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031693 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,174 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

