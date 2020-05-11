Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Short Interest Down 54.4% in April

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the April 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE EVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 77,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,763. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -565.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 450.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

