EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,997 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.