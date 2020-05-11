EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,903 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,521,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $294.64. The company had a trading volume of 430,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.