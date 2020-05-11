EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $26.91. 130,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,320. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.59. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

