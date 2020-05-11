Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lifted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $681.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,438. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $471.80 and a 1 year high of $715.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $639.62 and its 200 day moving average is $597.33. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.88.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $10,566,068. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

