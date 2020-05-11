Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,514 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

