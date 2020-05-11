Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NLTX. ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $14.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -4.37. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83.

In other news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

