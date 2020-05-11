Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PlayAGS Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for PlayAGS in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.33). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $4.08 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 53.7% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 169,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.