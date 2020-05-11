Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report released on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.56). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 324,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.