Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUS. Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $35.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 46.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.