Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 11th (AMPH, AN, AOX, ARESF, ATH, AXL, BIP, BJRI, BLMN, BMO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 11th:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $60.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €14.50 ($16.86) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $12.00 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $6.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $46.00 to $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $67.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price trimmed by Cfra from $61.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $23.00 to $29.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $125.00 to $130.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Argus from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $13.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $1.65 to $4.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $2.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $20.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $281.00 to $291.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $46.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $43.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $195.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2.00 to $1.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $272.00 to $316.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $42.00 to $63.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $10.50 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $95.00.

AmeriStar Network (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price increased by Cfra from $40.00 to $56.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $22.00 to $15.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $136.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $60.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $169.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.50 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by Argus from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $15.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $42.00 to $41.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $46.00 to $51.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $73.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $240.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $15.50 to $14.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target reduced by Cfra from $15.00 to $7.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $126.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $95.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $148.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

