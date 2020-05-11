Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERRPF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.45. 6,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

