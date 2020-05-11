Eterbase Coin Price Tops $0.0016 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $190,752.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, CoinTiger, IDEX and Escodex. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03687513 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinlim, CoinTiger, IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, DDEX and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

