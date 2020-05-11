Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Reaches Market Cap of $60,302.02

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $60,302.02 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00044318 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.67 or 0.03722952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00056633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011635 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,832,448,281 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

