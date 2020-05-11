Etherparty Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $1.98 million and $20,643.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherparty alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.37 or 0.02186631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00174437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.