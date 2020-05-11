Ethouse (HORSE) Market Cap Tops $30,098.51

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded up 81.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Ethouse has a market cap of $30,098.51 and $2.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethouse has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethouse token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.03720288 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031504 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ethouse Profile

HORSE is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 85,013,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,632,222 tokens. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. The official website for Ethouse is ethouse.app. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

