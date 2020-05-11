EUNO (EUNO) Achieves Market Cap of $196,900.07

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $196,900.07 and approximately $7,461.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000605 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000970 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 37,084,644 coins and its circulating supply is 34,119,937 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

