EventChain Trading Up 28.8% This Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $118,301.41 and approximately $3,772.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EventChain has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.10 or 0.03692581 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00056521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031689 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011634 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001709 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

