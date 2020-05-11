Everbridge Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Everbridge in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). William Blair also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $153.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.42. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 13.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $2,456,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,941 shares of company stock worth $8,123,535 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.