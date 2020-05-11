Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $166,833.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, BigONE and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02163049 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00174828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,010,303,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,532,925,042 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Upbit, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

