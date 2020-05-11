EveryCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $634,915.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $634,915.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.47 or 0.02188030 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

