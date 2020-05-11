EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on EVO Payments from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.48. 210,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -81.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, Director David Wayne Leeds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,890.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Goldman purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $244,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465. Insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EVO Payments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.