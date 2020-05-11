EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.44 and a beta of 1.54.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David L. Goldman bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $244,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Garabedian bought 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,572 shares in the company, valued at $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 over the last three months. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 615,031 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in EVO Payments by 37,488.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 386,134 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $9,490,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $8,649,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

