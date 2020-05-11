EVOS (EVOS) Reaches Market Cap of $6,338.52

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, EVOS has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EVOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $6,338.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00424517 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010665 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000566 BTC.

EVOS Profile

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

