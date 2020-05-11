EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of EXAS opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 134.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 224.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,910 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $417,890.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,217 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,958.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock worth $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.