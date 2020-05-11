Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Up 136.9% in April

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 136.9% from the April 15th total of 536,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday.

XAN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 1,350,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,040. The company has a market cap of $81.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 223.49, a current ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Exantas Capital has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 274.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.01%.

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $75,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

