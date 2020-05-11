ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $230,210.90 and $1,743.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

