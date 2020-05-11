Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Reduced by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA lessened its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,985 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.06% of Exelixis worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 21,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $552,971.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $27.43. 579,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,287. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

