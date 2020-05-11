Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

EXC traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $37.28. 7,216,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,877,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

