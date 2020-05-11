EXMR FDN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,175.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One EXMR FDN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $177,340.15 and approximately $18,175.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044259 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.56 or 0.03683098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00056387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031808 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001853 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

