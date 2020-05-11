Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,393.33 ($31.48).

EXPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

EXPN stock traded down GBX 45 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,556 ($33.62). 1,435,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion and a PE ratio of 31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,260.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,482.53.

In related news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

