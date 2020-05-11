Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 73,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,161,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,067,000 after buying an additional 306,072 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 224.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,067,000 after buying an additional 1,495,263 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 71,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $46.18 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.