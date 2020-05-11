Fagan Associates Inc. Buys 6,775 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.64. 336,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $102.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.