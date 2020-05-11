Fagan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,995,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

