Fagan Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fagan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 4,362,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,888,456. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

