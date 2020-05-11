Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404,864 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89.

