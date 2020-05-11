Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,938,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.43. The stock had a trading volume of 339,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

