Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,903 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.4% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.69. 3,424,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

