Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,554,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,858,000 after purchasing an additional 728,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,462,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.75. 12,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

