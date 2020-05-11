FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR (OTCMKTS:FYRTY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FYRTY remained flat at $$16.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. 45 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. FAMILYMART UNY/ADR has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

FAMILYMART UNY/ADR Company Profile

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a convenience store franchise operator. It primarily operates convenience stores and general merchandise stores. The company is also involved in the provision of accounting and other store related services, e-commerce-related services, and credit card services; and contracting of security, janitorial, and maintenance operations.

