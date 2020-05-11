FansTime Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. FansTime has a market cap of $277,558.46 and $20,996.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 14% against the dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, FCoin, CoinEgg and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.02194001 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00090533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00174880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00041398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

