Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $39.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,491,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,993,000 after buying an additional 269,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,247,000 after buying an additional 621,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after buying an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $976,343.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

