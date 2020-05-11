Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 22.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after buying an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.1% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 43,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Fastenal by 155.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 604.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 417,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 358,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $39.05 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,904. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.