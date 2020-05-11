Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of AGM.A stock traded up $3.72 on Monday, reaching $58.74. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.79. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

