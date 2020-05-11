Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Raised to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of FNMA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. 4,837,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal National Mortgage Association will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

