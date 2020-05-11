FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FedEx worth $17,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 14,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 38,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $120.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.55. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

