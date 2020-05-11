FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,552 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.88 on Monday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,913. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

